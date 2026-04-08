Paul Stanley’s Son and Nick Simmons Launch Authentic Musical Collaboration, Tour Begins May

Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons, sons of Kiss legends Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, will perform their first live shows as Stanley Simmons in California next month. Concerts start on May 4 in San Diego.

The two musicians have known each other since childhood. But they first began working together in February 2025. What started as a plan to record one song became a full album's worth of material, which was something neither saw coming.

"A year ago Stanley Simmons wasn't even the beginning of a thought in either of our heads," the pair said when releasing their debut single "Body Down" in December 2025. "Now it's pretty much all of them."

Their music draws from roots, Americana, and folk traditions rather than their fathers' hard rock sound. The acoustic "Body Down" showed up first. Social media covers of songs by the Eagles and Simon and Garfunkel revealed the pair's commitment to their own style. They put out a second song called "Dancing While the World is Ending" in March.

Producer Rob Cavallo signed on to produce their debut full-length record after hearing early bedroom demos. The veteran has worked with Green Day, Fleetwood Mac, and Paramore.

"Nick and Evan have basically known each other their [whole] lives, but didn't really get close until the last year where they said, 'Oh, let's try singing or writing,'" Paul Stanley told The Drew Lane Show. "Their album, which I've heard, is frigging phenomenal. I mean, it's as good as anything I've heard in the last three or four decades."