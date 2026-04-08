Southwest Airlines Launches Direct Santa Rosa Service from Las Vegas

Southwest Airlines just launched nonstop daily service between Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, California, marking the carrier's first-ever route to the Northern California gateway.

The new daily flight gives Southern Nevadans a direct option to Sonoma County's wine region without a connection through a larger Bay Area airport, while providing Sonoma County travelers a nonstop link to one of the country's busiest leisure markets.

"We aren't slowing down in our pursuit to provide customers with more options than ever before," said Andrew Watterson, chief operating officer at Southwest Airlines. "Adding Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport to our route map provides more access to California's famed Wine Country for our customers and further solidifies our years-long commitment to California."

The Santa Rosa expansion makes Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport Southwest's 14th California airport and is part of a broader network strategy that includes new routes to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Knoxville, Tennessee, and St. Maarten.

Harry Reid International remains one of Southwest's most important airports in the West. Southwest carries more passengers through Harry Reid International than any other airline and uses the airport as a key connector for business, convention, and leisure travelers. The airport ranks as the eighth busiest in the United States by passenger traffic, handling more than 58 million passengers in 2024.

Santa Rosa's airport, named for Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz, is decorated with artwork celebrating the comic strip's characters. The facility, which serves the North Bay region, has drawn increased attention from airlines looking to serve travelers headed to California Wine Country.