Your Complete Guide to All 18 Holes at Augusta National for The 2026 Masters

Augusta National Golf Club is one of the most storied courses in all of golf, with some of the most distinctive holes that make or break dreams at The Masters.

Most of the changes at ANGC this year are actually off the course, as a new Player Services Building has been built, and it's a beauty. On course, there's really only one change in place and that's on the 17th hole. Nandina's tee marker has been moved because of a change in the size of the tee box. That lengthens the hole by 10 yards to 450 on the scorecard.

With another year gone since Hurricane Helene hit in 2024, much of the course is starting to look like it did before. There are still tree gaps that didn't exist, but the rest of the site is largely just getting better and better.

The legendary course in Augusta, Ga. is surrounded by beautiful trees, flowers and bushes - and you'll know exactly what many of them are, because the holes are named after them. Each hole features at least some of the foliage it is named after.

While the course doesn't look much like it originally did, there are traces of its history throughout. Golfers face a significant challenge at nearly every hole, and there are very few places to find easy relief.

Here, we take a look at all 18 holes, looking at what golfers expect to face, and just how difficult each one plays all time.

It's a course unlike any other, for a tradition unlike any other: Here's all 18 holes of Augusta National Golf Club for The Masters.

Hole 1 - Tea Olive

Tea Olive is a Par 4, 445 yard hole, with a fairway bunker not far from the green. It averages a 4.24 all-time, the sixth hardest on the course.

Hole 2 - Pink Dogwood

Pink Dogwood is a Par 5, 585-yard hole, with a 2024 new tee box positioned in a far more precarious place. Play it right, and it's still reachable in two shots. Play it wrong, and the greenside bunkers are deep and mean. It averages a 4.77 all-time, the easiest on the course.

Hole 3 - Flowering Peach

Flowering Peach is a Par 4 at 350 yards. The least-changed hole on the course, with fairway bunkers making shot-selection tricky. It averages a 4.07 all-time, and is the 14th most difficult hole on the course.

Hole 4 - Flowering Crab Apple

Flowering Crab Apple is a Par 3 at 240 yards. Good luck on this one. If you can battle the winds and nasty bunkers, the sloped green offers no relief. It averages 3.28 all time, and is the third hardest hole on the course.

Hole 5 - Magnolia

Magnolia is a Par 4 at 495 yards. After you recover from 4, you're greeted with another series of challenges, and an uphill, dogleg hike. It averages 4.27 all-time, and is the fifth hardest hole on the course.

Hole 6 - Juniper

Juniper is a Par 3 at 180 yards. A little bit of relief comes on 6, as long as the pin placement is in your favor. It averages 3.14 all-time and is the 12th hardest hole overall.

Hole 7 - Pampas

Pampas is a Par 4 at 450 yards. The bunkers nearly completely surrounding the green offer a challenge here. It averages 4.16 all-time and is the 10th hardest hole overall.

Hole 8 - Yellow Jasmine

Yellow Jasmine is a Par 5 at 570 yards. There are low scores to be had here, as long as you can avoid the fairway bunker. But the mounds around the green create a distinctive navigation challenge. It plays 4.81 all-time, and is the 15th hardest hole.

Hole 9 - Carolina Cherry

Carolina Cherry is a Par 4 at 460 yards. The legendary back to front slope can get you here, but play it safe and it's a good par hole. It averages 4.13 all-time and is the 13th hardest hole on the course.

Hole 10 - Camelia

Camellia is a Par 4 at 495 yards. Welcome to hell. It's a long hole. The green pitches right to left. It's just nasty. It averages 4.30 all-time and is traditionally the hardest hole on the course, but got bumped down to second-hardest after last year's tournament.

Hole 11 - White Dogwood

White Dogwood is a Par 4 at 520 yards. So you survived hell on 10, too bad you get another dose here. Amen Corner kicks off with wind and a downhill tee shot. You've got the pond and a bunker guarding the green. It offers you no mercy. It averages 4.30 all-time, and is typically the second hardest hole on the course. But after last year, it's swapped places with 10 and is now the hardest.

Hole 12 - Golden Bell

Golden Bell is a Par 3 at 155 yards. When you picture Augusta National, this is likely the hole you have in your mind. It's legendary. While Rae's Creek may be a lovely view, it's a brutal hazard. This hole averages 3.27 all-time, and is the fourth hardest hole on the course.

Hole 13 - Azalea

Azalea is a Par 5 at 545 yards. This hole used to come as welcome tension relief after what you just went through. It averages 4.78, typically this was easiest hole on the course. ... BUT, big changes the last two years have made it the second easiest (a welcome relief after the last few holes).

Hole 14 - Chinese Fir

Chinese Fir is a Par 4 at 440 yards. You'll learn how to putt on this hole. The terraced green is challenging, with a nasty drop. It's the only hole on the course without a bunker. It averages 4.16 overall, the 9th hardest hole.

Hole 15 - Firethorn

Firethorn is a Par 5 at 550 yards. There are scores to be had here, as you head for home. It can be reached in 2 as long as headwinds aren't jinxing you. It plays at 4.78 all-time, and is the 16th hardest hole on the course.

Hole 16 - Redbud

Redbud is a Par 3 at 170 yards. You're flying over water here, so don't come up short. And don't miss anywhere else either, cause you'll find a bunker. Be happy to leave here with a par. It averages 3.14 all-time and is the 11th hardest on the course.

Hole 17 - Nandia

Nandia is a Par 4 just lengthened to 450 yards. One of the trickiest greens on the course, so safety as you get ready for the final hole is important here. It averages 4.16 all-time, the 8th hardest on the course.

Hole 18 - Holly