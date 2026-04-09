Henderson Expands E-Bike Safety Campaign Amid Major Traffic and Health Initiatives

Henderson has received grant funding from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety through its Vulnerable Road User Program to expand community education and awareness around e-bike and e-scooter safety. The money will support the city's Ride Smart. Stay Safe. campaign, with new outreach focused on helping residents understand safe riding practices and the difference between legal e-bikes and illegal e-motorcycles.

City leaders say e-device use has increased in recent years, particularly among students and teens. The added education push also comes after recent updates to Henderson's e-bike and e-scooter ordinances, intended to improve safety and clarify which electric devices are allowed on city streets, parks, and trails.

The expanded campaign includes helmet giveaways, skills workshops, public service announcement banners at parks and schools, and social media safety campaigns. More information about local rules and safety guidance is available through the City of Henderson's website.

The Clark County School District and the Clark County Educators Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding allowing educators to donate sick leave to other educators in the district. The measure addresses gaps not currently covered in the bargaining agreement and applies to all licensed professionals who may be facing health issues.

Project Neon, the $1 billion project that enhanced nearly 4 miles of Interstate 15 between Sahara Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange in downtown Las Vegas, is still affecting traffic as the punch list of remaining items and final adjustments are underway. Overnight ramp closures are planned for three consecutive nights on the Spaghetti Bowl, with the southbound U.S. 95 to southbound I-15 ramp closing from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.