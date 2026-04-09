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Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Phil Collins an Early Favorite in Fan Votes

Phil Collins received close to 901,000 votes from fans for the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. New Edition topped the list with 1,022,683 votes when public ballots closed…

Laura Adkins
Phil Collins of Genesis performs on the opening night of their North American "The Last Domino?" tour at the United Center on November 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
Timothy Hiatt / Stringer via Getty Images

Phil Collins received close to 901,000 votes from fans for the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. New Edition topped the list with 1,022,683 votes when public ballots closed this month.

The drummer has sold over 100 million records on his own. He sings, writes songs, produces, and acts. More than 9 million votes poured in during the public poll. The leaderboard showed the top seven vote-getters because voting members could pick seven acts. Pink snagged third, and Shakira landed fourth. Luther Vandross came in fifth, INXS claimed sixth, and Sade followed at seventh.

The 2026 class will be announced live during the April 13 episode of American Idol on ABC. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo were inducted in 2022. They'll serve as mentors to the show's top 11 finalists and perform on the broadcast.

The finalists will perform songs from previous inductees during the episode. This year's nominees include 17 acts, the most ever for a single class. AudioPhix wrote that many of these artists "weren't just commercially successful, but extremely influential as well." 

Phil CollinsPinkShakira
Laura AdkinsWriter
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