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Sharon Osbourne is Selling Her Los Angeles Mansion

The Los Angeles mansion that Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon had been living in for more than a decade is for sale, according to a report from Realtor. Ozzy…

Anne Erickson
The Los Angeles mansion that Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon had been living in for more than a decade is for sale, according to a report from Realtor.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The Los Angeles mansion that Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon had been living in for more than a decade is for sale, according to a report from Realtor.

Ozzy and Sharon first bought the house in 2015 for around $12 million, and the asking price in 2026 in $17 million. The home is listed with Jonah Wilson and Josh Greer of Carolwood Estates.

Sharon Osbourne Selling a Seven-Bedroom Los Angeles Mansion

"The Osbournes first attempted to offload the seven-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom property in 2022, listing it for $18 million, then lowering that price to $17.5 million, before taking it off the market altogether," Realtor states in their report. But, Wilson said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that they decided not to sell it at the time.

"Now, however, Sharon, 73, is making another attempt to offload the property," Realtor added, "with her agents explaining to the outlet that, while she is continuing to split her time between the U.K. and L.A., she is using an apartment in California whenever she is on the West Coast."

Photos of the property can be seen at Realtor's official website. The images look stunning, so it's quite the mansion.

Ozzy died on July 22, 2025. After his sad death, Sharon opened up about what happened in an interview with Piers Morgan. In the interview, she said that she screamed after finding her husband slumped over in the gym at their house after trying to work out.

"He had a heart attack," Sharon told Morgan in the chat. "I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I'm like, 'Don't – just leave him. Leave him. You can't. He’s gone."

Ozzy will be greatly missed, and it's still hard to believe that he's gone. His music lives on, and there's even talk of Ozzfest returning in his honor.

Ozzy Osbourne
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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