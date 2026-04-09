The Mars Volta Sets September Tour Across U.S. With Headlining Dates and Festival Stop

The Mars Volta will play a series of US shows starting on Sept. 8 in Ventura, California, and ending on Sept. 20 at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

The headlining portion will start at the Majestic Ventura Theater before heading to Tucson and El Paso. After supporting My Chemical Romance at San Antonio's Alamodome on Sept. 12, the group will return to headlining shows in Charlotte, Charleston, Orlando, and Jacksonville.

Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala comprise the core of the band, which calls El Paso home. The duo released their most recent album, Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos Del Vacio, in April 2025.

Last year, the group played the new album in full during headlining shows and dates opening for Deftones, but the 2026 run will feature songs from across their entire catalog. The band wrapped up a North American tour last fall, and they've been quiet since then. These September dates represent their first announced tour in 2026.

No support acts have been announced yet for the headlining shows. Full tour information and tickets are available at TheMarsVoltaOfficial.com.

The complete schedule includes stops at La Rosa in Tucson on Sept. 9 and Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso on Sept. 10, then moves east with shows at Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Sept. 15, Charleston Music Hall on Sept. 16, Hard Rock Live in Orlando on Sept. 17, and FIVE in Jacksonville on Sept. 18.