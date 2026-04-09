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Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: April 10-April 12

Las Vegas delivers a packed weekend anchored by the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four championship game at T-Mobile Arena. When you’re not watching college hockey history unfold on the ice, the…

Jennifer Eggleston
Las Vegas Strip and the Moon. Las Vegas Panorama at Night. Nevada, United States.
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Las Vegas delivers a packed weekend anchored by the NCAA Men's Frozen Four championship game at T-Mobile Arena. When you're not watching college hockey history unfold on the ice, the city has plenty more to offer, from a classic rodeo in nearby Logandale and a two-day festival celebrating tacos and tamales to live music, cultural events, and a full week of entertainment that stretches well beyond the weekend.

NCAA I 2026 Men's Frozen Four - Championship

  • What: Four college hockey titans battle for national glory
  • When: Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 2:30 p.m.
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
  • Cost: Tickets start at $175

Michigan and Denver meet in one semifinal, while Wisconsin and North Dakota face off in the other as the 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Frozen Four heads to Las Vegas. The four teams carry a combined 33 national championships, the most ever for a Frozen Four. Denver is chasing a record 11th title in its 20th Frozen Four appearance, while Michigan — in the national semifinals for a record 29th time — seeks its 10th championship, its first since 1998. Semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, April 9, with the championship game on April 11 at T-Mobile Arena.

Clark County Fair & Rodeo: Red, Wild, & Blue!

  • What: Rodeo, carnival, and fair fun come to Logandale
  • When: Wednesday, April 8, through Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily; Sunday, April 12, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Where: Clark County Fair & Rodeo, 1301 W. Whipple Ave., Logandale
  • Cost: Admission starts at $16.50

The Clark County Fair & Rodeo returns to Logandale. One of the nation's premier PRCA and WPRA rodeos, the five-day event has been a community tradition since 1988. More than 600 of the world's top professional rodeo athletes will compete, with rough stock provided by Macza Pro Rodeo, Bar T Legacy Pro Rodeo, Sankey Pro Rodeo, and Phenom Genetics. The event also features carnival rides, exhibits, and entertainment.

Tacos and Tamales Festival

  • What: Tacos, tamales, Lucha Libre, and more
  • When: Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, April 12, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Where: Desert Breeze Events Center, 8455 Kids Zone Parkway, Las Vegas
  • Cost: Multiday (all ages) $17.01; general admission adult (11-59) $11.34; general admission child (6-10) and senior (60+) $7.73; children 5 and under are free

The Tacos & Tamales Festival brings two days of food, culture, and entertainment to the Desert Breeze Event Center. Local food trucks and restaurants serve traditional and creative taco and tamale creations, with a People's Choice competition crowning the best. The festival also features Lucha Libre performances, live music, cooking demonstrations, tequila tasting, a carnival, spray-paint art competitions, and, new this year, El Mercadito Kids' Market, Lotería, and a dance floor inside the tequila tasting tent.

Other Events

The weekend offers a rich mix of live music and cultural celebrations across Las Vegas. Swing into the weekend with a classic big band act, settle in for a full day of bluegrass, or mark a milestone anniversary with the city's Filipino community.

More To Explore This Week

Las Vegas keeps the energy going well into the week with a diverse lineup of events. With a high-stakes dance battle, a pro hockey showdown, a networking luncheon, and a stand-up comedy night, there's plenty to fill the calendar Monday through Thursday.

eventsLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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