Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: April 10-April 12

Las Vegas delivers a packed weekend anchored by the NCAA Men's Frozen Four championship game at T-Mobile Arena. When you're not watching college hockey history unfold on the ice, the city has plenty more to offer, from a classic rodeo in nearby Logandale and a two-day festival celebrating tacos and tamales to live music, cultural events, and a full week of entertainment that stretches well beyond the weekend.

NCAA I 2026 Men's Frozen Four - Championship

What: Four college hockey titans battle for national glory

Four college hockey titans battle for national glory When: Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. Where: T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $175

Michigan and Denver meet in one semifinal, while Wisconsin and North Dakota face off in the other as the 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Frozen Four heads to Las Vegas. The four teams carry a combined 33 national championships, the most ever for a Frozen Four. Denver is chasing a record 11th title in its 20th Frozen Four appearance, while Michigan — in the national semifinals for a record 29th time — seeks its 10th championship, its first since 1998. Semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, April 9, with the championship game on April 11 at T-Mobile Arena.

Clark County Fair & Rodeo: Red, Wild, & Blue!

What: Rodeo, carnival, and fair fun come to Logandale

Rodeo, carnival, and fair fun come to Logandale When: Wednesday, April 8, through Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily; Sunday, April 12, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8, through Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily; Sunday, April 12, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Where: Clark County Fair & Rodeo, 1301 W. Whipple Ave., Logandale

Clark County Fair & Rodeo, 1301 W. Whipple Ave., Logandale Cost: Admission starts at $16.50

The Clark County Fair & Rodeo returns to Logandale. One of the nation's premier PRCA and WPRA rodeos, the five-day event has been a community tradition since 1988. More than 600 of the world's top professional rodeo athletes will compete, with rough stock provided by Macza Pro Rodeo, Bar T Legacy Pro Rodeo, Sankey Pro Rodeo, and Phenom Genetics. The event also features carnival rides, exhibits, and entertainment.

Tacos and Tamales Festival

What: Tacos, tamales, Lucha Libre, and more

Tacos, tamales, Lucha Libre, and more When: Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, April 12, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, April 12, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Desert Breeze Events Center, 8455 Kids Zone Parkway, Las Vegas

Desert Breeze Events Center, 8455 Kids Zone Parkway, Las Vegas Cost: Multiday (all ages) $17.01; general admission adult (11-59) $11.34; general admission child (6-10) and senior (60+) $7.73; children 5 and under are free

The Tacos & Tamales Festival brings two days of food, culture, and entertainment to the Desert Breeze Event Center. Local food trucks and restaurants serve traditional and creative taco and tamale creations, with a People's Choice competition crowning the best. The festival also features Lucha Libre performances, live music, cooking demonstrations, tequila tasting, a carnival, spray-paint art competitions, and, new this year, El Mercadito Kids' Market, Lotería, and a dance floor inside the tequila tasting tent.

Other Events

The weekend offers a rich mix of live music and cultural celebrations across Las Vegas. Swing into the weekend with a classic big band act, settle in for a full day of bluegrass, or mark a milestone anniversary with the city's Filipino community.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy : Friday, April 10, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Pearl Concert Theater, Palms Casino Resort, 4321 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Friday, April 10, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Pearl Concert Theater, Palms Casino Resort, 4321 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival : Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Centennial Hills Amphitheater, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Centennial Hills Amphitheater, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas Filipino Town 1st Anniversary Festival: Saturday, April 11, 2026, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Mission Center, 4000 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

More To Explore This Week