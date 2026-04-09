Venetian Resort Launches Chef Event Series Featuring Keller, Puck and Andrés

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas has unveiled Culinary Crossroads, a new series of curated culinary events pairing world-renowned chefs with intimate guest experiences designed to highlight the stories behind the food.

"The most memorable meals are born from a great story," Patrick Nichols, Venetian president and CEO, said in a statement. "With Culinary Crossroads, we are creating a stage for the most compelling stories in the culinary world to be told. Whether it's about the importance of mentorship, the evolution of a family legacy, or a chef's personal love letter to their culture, we are inviting our guests to experience the heart and soul behind the cuisine in a way they never have before."

The series kicks off April 16 with the Ment'or 2026 Young Chef and Commis Competitions, founded by Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller, and Jérôme Bocuse. Keller will host a special dinner that evening at Bouchon restaurant at The Venetian, celebrating the competitions.

On April 30, Wolfgang Puck and his son Byron Lazaroff-Puck headline the Generational Tasting Tour at CUT Steakhouse, where the younger chef will reimagine his father's signature creations in a five-course tasting menu.

On May 31, José Andrés will present Spain My Way Live at Palazzo Theatre, a live presentation showcasing the food and culture of his homeland, accompanied by a dinner at Bazaar Meat. The event is tied to Andrés' forthcoming cookbook, Spain My Way, due out May 19.