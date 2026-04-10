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American Eagle To Open 10,000 Sq Ft Store at Las Vegas South Premium Outlets

Las Vegas South Premium Outlets is getting a new anchor with construction now underway on a new American Eagle store set to take over the former North Food Court space….

Jennifer Eggleston
MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 04: An American Eagle sign hangs over the entrance to the store on April 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO fell 17.4% yesterday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced significant new tariffs against global trading partners. U.S. President Donald Trump declared a U.S. economic emergency and announced sweeping tariffs of at least 10%, with rates even higher for 60 countries that have a high trade deficit with the U.S. The tariffs will affect electronics, automobiles, clothing and shoes, wines and spirits, and Swiss watches. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Las Vegas South Premium Outlets is getting a new anchor with construction now underway on a new American Eagle store set to take over the former North Food Court space.

The new location will span more than 10,000 square feet and feature the brand's casual apparel and accessories. The store is slated to open in late 2026.

The center is also set to welcome MINISO later this summer. The globally recognized variety retailer offers affordable, design-forward products, including cosmetics, stationery, toys, and kitchenware.

Shoppers won't go hungry in the meantime. Dining options remain available at the mall's South Food Court, including Dairy Queen/Orange Julius, Ke Chicken and Tacos, Sbarro, Stir Fry 88, and Kui.

Las Vegas South Premium Outlets is a Simon Property Group center located in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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