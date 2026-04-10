Clark County Approves $10M Grant for Forever One Memorial Construction

Clark County has approved a $10 million grant to the Vegas Strong Fund to fund Phase 1A of the Forever One Memorial, to be built at the former 1 October festival grounds at Reno Avenue and Giles Street. Funds are restricted to construction and will be disbursed in stages tied to milestones, including $2.5 million upon issuance of a building permit and another $2.5 million upon execution of a construction contract, with the remaining funds available as construction progresses.

The grant agreement runs from Feb. 1, 2026, through Oct. 1, 2028. Any unspent funds must be returned to the county within 30 days of that date. If construction is not complete by then, the county may grant a six-month extension for project completion or disbursement of owed funds.

Phase 1A will include the Remembrance Ring with 58 Candles, the Angel Wall, an initial Community Plaza, walkways, landscaping, donor recognition, and infrastructure for public access and security. Future phases will add an amphitheater, a Tim Bavington sculpture, storytelling arcs, and the Tower of Light.

Clark County has backed the memorial project with multiple prior allocations. In April 2024, the county transferred $144,000 in donations collected by Parks and Recreation to the Vegas Strong Fund. In July 2024, it granted $1 million for administrative costs. In April 2025, an additional $1.4 million was approved for the same purpose. The county's Board of Commissioners created the 1 October Memorial Committee on Oct. 2, 2019; in April 2024, the board designated Vegas Strong Fund as the nonprofit responsible for fundraising, design, and construction.