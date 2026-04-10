Courtney Love Confirms First Solo Album in 16 Years With Echo & The Bunnymen Guitarist Will Sergeant

Courtney Love has confirmed that her first solo album in 16 years will include Echo & The Bunnymen guitarist Will Sergeant on lead guitar. The Hole frontwoman announced this on The Magnificent Others podcast with Billy Corgan.

Love said Sergeant is "shredding" on the record, but in a way that honors his signature sound. "Will Sergeant is on my record shredding. But it's Will Sergeant shredding," she said on the podcast. "He does these incredible leads. I don't think he's ever played outside the Bunnymen, other than his solo stuff."

The album has been in production since 2009, making it a project spanning almost two decades. Eight songs have been recorded so far.

Love met Sergeant in 1981 in Liverpool, so this partnership represents a dream that took decades to materialize. "Dreams come true, man," Love told Corgan about working with the guitarist.

The project carries the working title Died Blonde and marks her second solo release. Her last solo effort was America's Sweetheart in 2004. Love called the new record "the longest record that's ever been written in the history of rock."

Sergeant sent Love links to his scoring work, which she called "astonishing." The guitarist has worked with Echo & The Bunnymen throughout his career, making this collaboration a rare venture outside that band.

Michael Stipe of R.E.M. will also appear. Melissa Auf Der Maur, Love's former bandmate, will join as well. Love made clear that PJ Harvey won't be on the record, calling the artist "rude."

Love also ruled out a Hole reunion. She did confirm she will tour once the recording is complete, and Melissa Auf Der Maur will join her on the road to support the new material.