Foo Fighters Release New Song, ‘Off All People,’ Off ‘Your Favorite Toy’

Foo Fighters aren't in the business of playing it safe or pulling back. They're a true rock band, with grit and might.

Their new track "Of All People," which the band released on Friday, April 10, hits with that familiar weight. Dave Grohl is out front, and his voice is scraped raw, sounding like he's arguing with fate and not quite sure who's winning. "Of all people, you survived," he growls in the mighty track. It's a strong, rock 'n' roll jam, and that's exactly how it was intended. Overall, the song has a thrash metal edge and message about mortality.

Foo Fighters Release New song, 'Off All People'

The song will live on Your Favorite Toy, due out April 24, the band's first full-length since But Here We Are. If that last record felt like a long exhale after everything the band's carried, this one sounds more like pacing the room at 3 a.m. Based on what we've heard off the album so far, it's a complex mix of deep themes and hard rocking riffs and rhythms.

Foo Fighters have already tested "Of All People" live, debuting it during a taping of Other Voices over in Ireland. The footage floating around online catches the band in that sweet spot, where Grohl and company are loose but locked in, letting the song breathe without overworking it. Sometimes, that's when Foo Fighters are at their best, when it feels less like a performance and more like a conversation that you just happened to overhear.

Your Favorite Toy also features the previously released singles "Asking for a Friend," "Caught in the Echo," and the title track, all circling similar territory without feeling stuck.