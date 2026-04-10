Fremont Street Debuts Free Themed Party Series With ’90s Event in Downtown Las Vegas

Fremont Street Experience officially launched its new, free themed event series on April 4 with 90s House Party. The event brings together immersive activations, live music, and interactive entertainment across multiple stages throughout the heart of downtown Las Vegas.

Throughout the night, Fremont Street came alive with Music Reels on The Canopy set to the music of iconic bands Red Hot Chili Peppers and Blink-182. The evening also introduced Fremont Films, a new content format intended to engage viewers in real time. Its first feature, Shrunk'd, debuted as the finale, marking Fremont Street Experience's first new content debut since 2023.

The new content will join the regular schedule, playing nightly at the top of each hour from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., giving guests another reason to pause, look up, and take in Fremont Street.

Entertainment continued all night long, including live music on the Main Street Stage featuring alt-rock band Deep Blue Something, known for their smash hit "Breakfast at Tiffany's," and 90's Station, which fueled the evening's electric energy. A silent disco paired with high-flying stunt performances from Off Axis Stunt Show took over Casino Center, and guests explored immersive experiences along the street, from retro photo opportunities to custom airbrush and patch stations, with many arriving in '90s-inspired attire.