Kiss’ Gene Simmons Reflects on Kennedy Center Honors

Kiss rocker Gene Simmons was in Detroit for the grand opening of Rock & Brews, and WRIF rock radio personality Meltdown caught up with him to talk about what's new and exciting in life.

The conversation turned to the Kennedy Center honors. On December 7, 2025, the band was honored at the Kennedy Center Honors, a black-tie night that usually leans more symphony than stadium. But this was Kiss, and they were loud, unapologetic and somehow still larger than the room, even without the amps.

Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss were on hand to accept the honor, looking a little more polished than usual, because that's how one should look to get such an honor. Missing was Ace Frehley, but his legacy was in the room all the same.

The event drew a range of tributes, too, bringing a mix of musical genres. Country singer and songwriter Garth Brooks leaned into the catalog with a kind of wide-eyed respect, while Cheap Trick brought the crunch, reminding everyone that Kiss wasn't just spectacle. This band meant more than the makeup and onstage antics. For a band that built its name on fire, blood, and excess, the night felt almost restrained.

Kiss' Gene Simmons Talks Kennedy Center Honors

When asked about the Kennedy Center honors, Simmons told Meltdown that it was "emotionally uplifting."

"You know, the American dream and everything," he added in the interview.

While he was grateful for the honor, he spoke about the sad reality that Ace Frehley wasn't there.