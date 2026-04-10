Las Vegas Hawaiʻi Groups Plan Plate Lunch Fundraiser for Island Flood Victims

Ninth Island Aunties, 2 Scoops of Aloha LV, and Mongos Hood are hosting the Mālama Hawaiʻi Flood Relief Benefit, a take-out plate lunch fundraiser, on Saturday, April 25, at Liberty High School, 3700 Liberty Heights Ave. Drive-through plate pickup runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. All proceeds will go toward flood relief efforts in Hawaiʻi.

Meals are $15 and include a drink, with choices of a Kalua pig plate with rice and mac salad or a spaghetti meal. Pre-orders are strongly encouraged, as only a limited number of extra plates will be available on the day of. The pre-order deadline is April 12. Orders are prepaid only, with no refunds; payments are accepted via Venmo, Zelle, Cash App, or cash.

The event will also feature vendor booths priced at $50, with 100% of fees donated to relief efforts. Entertainment, music, and DJs are planned to create a family-friendly, festival-style atmosphere in the parking lot. The KOA Foundation and Liberty High School donated the venue space.

"Let's show what the 9th Island community is made of," the organizers wrote in an announcement, calling on Las Vegas' Hawaiʻi ʻohana to come together for neighbors back home.

Organizers are seeking donations of supplies by April 12, including 3-compartment styrofoam containers, forks, napkins, foil pans with covers and sternos, drinks, pork butt, rice, ground beef, and mixed greens. Certified kitchens to assist with cooking the morning of the event are also needed. Volunteers are wanted for setup, plating, distribution, and cleanup.