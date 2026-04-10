Papa Roach Expands Tour Amid Successful Year

Papa Roach added two dates to their summer tour. Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Pocatello, Idaho, have been added to host the band this July.

The Council Bluffs gig takes place on July 21 at Harrah's Stir Cove, with Silverstein and Story of the Year rounding out the lineup. Over in Pocatello, the show lands on July 23 at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. Set It Off and Autumn Kings will open.

That Iowa stop fits right into the middle of Silverstein and Story of the Year's co-headlining Camp Screamo Tour, which winds through several cities this summer and turns into a three-band show for one night in Council Bluffs.

These additions cap off what's shaping up to be a marathon year on the road for the California rockers. They played shows in Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand between late March and mid-April, hitting major venues like Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

Europe will get its turn in June. The band hits Rock Am Ring in Nürburg, Germany, and Hellfest in Clisson, France, among other festivals, while squeezing in headlining gigs in Budapest, Hungary, and Dresden, Germany.

Back stateside, summer brings three festival appearances: Bottlerock in Napa, California, on May 22, Inkarceration Festival in Mansfield, Ohio, on July 17, and Upheaval Festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the next day.

Come November, the group crosses the Atlantic again for five arena shows across the United Kingdom and Ireland. The run opens November 1 at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, passes through Co-Op Live in Manchester on November 6 and The O2 in London on November 8, before closing out November 9 at Utilita Arena in Cardiff.