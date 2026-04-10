Speed Drummer Riccardo Merlini Tackles Soundgarden Track, Earns Matt Cameron’s Approval

Riccardo Merlini performed Soundgarden's "Rusty Cage" on Drumeo's For the First Time series. As per the show's concept, he heard the song minus the original drums and invented his own take.

The band's drummer, Matt Cameron, watched it happen and loved what he saw. "I love what he's doing in the verse," Cameron said. "It's such a unique approach. I love it."

Merlini holds the record for fastest hands on Earth, clocked at 400bpm single stroke rolls and over 300bpm using bare hands. He studied under Mike Mangini, the former Dream Theater member who once held that same speed record.

The series removed Cameron's percussion before presenting the track to Merlini. Host Brandon Toews questioned him about his method when creating a part.

"I want to feel the flow of the music and be part of the accent," Merlini said. "I want to sing it."

He explained that accents matter more to him than groove. His version transformed the verses into what the show described as Toto territory, while the closing section stretched out with more space than the original had offered.

Drumeo first planned to have him work on an Avenged Sevenfold track, but Merlini knew that one too well. They switched to "Rusty Cage," the third and final single from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' 2x multi-Platinum album Badmotorfinger.

Cameron's reaction showed him headbanging. He appeared on Drumeo in recent months to break down his drum part for "Spoonman."

The band mentioned late last year that they're close to finishing their new album, which will include the final recorded vocals of Chris Cornell. They performed "Rusty Cage" with Taylor Momsen on vocals at their 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Merlini plays with death metal groups Illogicist and Faust. He also backs guitar player Paul Gilbert.