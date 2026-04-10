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UNLV Places More Than Dozen Graduate Programs in Top 100 National Rankings

More than a dozen UNLV graduate programs ranked among the top 100 in their respective disciplines in U.S. News & World Report‘s Best Graduate Schools rankings released this week. Among…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 07: The UNLV logo is viewed at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus the morning after a shooting left three dead on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to police, a suspect shot four people on the UNLV campus, killing three of them, before being killed by campus police. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

More than a dozen UNLV graduate programs ranked among the top 100 in their respective disciplines in U.S. News & World Report's Best Graduate Schools rankings released this week.

Among the highest UNLV rankings are criminology at 29th, nursing master's programs at 34th, and physical therapy at 40th. Several other programs placed firmly in the top 100, including healthcare management, education, the part-time MBA, nursing practice, social work, fine arts, earth sciences, clinical psychology, public affairs, political science, sociology, and English.

The William S. Boyd School of Law ranked 91st among 194 law schools overall and 21st among 78 part-time law schools. Boyd also led several specialty rankings, placing first in legal writing and eighth in dispute resolution.

"Graduate and professional programs are the anchor of any great R1 research university, as they elevate research, service, and teaching efforts and inject new ideas and perspectives that strengthen our mission in immeasurable ways," said Chris Heavey, UNLV interim president. "We're incredibly proud of the contributions of our graduate community at UNLV. These rankings indicate that their impact on their disciplines – and throughout our region – grows more profound every year."

U.S. News evaluates graduate programs annually based on expert opinion, faculty and student quality indicators, and research output. Some UNLV programs are ranked on off-cycle schedules based on each discipline's review period.

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Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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