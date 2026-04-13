Black Label Society Releases ‘Engines of Demolition’ With Tribute to Late Ozzy Osbourne

Black Label Society released Engines of Demolition, their 12th studio album. It's been five years since Doom Crew Inc. came out in 2021. This record carries "Ozzy's Song," a heartfelt tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, the metal icon who died in July 2025 at age 76.

It starts with piano and acoustic guitar. Zakk Wylde honors his old bandmate without saying his name. "The skies may cry / But I'll be holding on, holding on," Wylde sings. "When all is said and done / I couldn't ask for more."

Halfway in, Wylde unleashes an electric solo that draws on nearly 40 years with Osbourne's solo band. The group released an official music video for this track across streaming services.

Wylde led the group for almost three decades, churning out riffs and grooves on 12 studio records. He spent recent years writing and recording this album between playing Pantera's celebration tours with the surviving members.

Dario Lorina plays guitar, John DeServio handles bass, and Jeff Fabb is behind the drums. Wylde became famous when Osbourne chose him as his guitarist, which led to multi-platinum albums and packed arenas.

"I'll walk through the fires of hell," Wylde sings on "Pedal to the Floor." "To get to what makes me feel alive."