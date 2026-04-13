Harry Reid International Airport Launches Online TSA Wait Time Tracker
Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) has added estimated TSA security checkpoint wait times to its website, giving travelers a new tool to plan their trips before leaving for the terminal….
Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) has added estimated TSA security checkpoint wait times to its website, giving travelers a new tool to plan their trips before leaving for the terminal. The feature provides near real-time updates on current security line conditions, updated continuously to reflect live wait times.
"Travel plans to the airport start well before a passenger steps into the terminal," said James C. Chrisley, Clark County Director of Aviation. "By providing estimated TSA security wait times online, we're giving travelers another tool to make informed decisions about when to arrive at the airport and how to best prepare for their trip."
The new website feature builds on LAS's recent rollout of checkpoint wait times on terminal Flight Information Display Screens and is part of the airport's broader modernization efforts. Travelers can now check live security conditions alongside other travel details to help coordinate their arrival.
Despite the new tool, airport officials continue to advise passengers to follow standard arrival guidance of two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights. Wait times can fluctuate, so online estimates should inform planning, not delay your airport departure. Airlines are also advising customers to check their websites for the most current status of their flights.