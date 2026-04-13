Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Iration

🌴 Pauly’s Pockets – Win Your Way to Iration! 🌴

Get ready for the ultimate summer vibe 🎶 — Iration is bringing the “Where It All Began” Summer Tour 2026 to Las Vegas, and X 107.5 Xtreme Radio is putting YOU on the guest list!

📍 THE SHOW:

Iration live at the Sandbar at Red Rock Casino Resort Spa

📅 Saturday, August 1, 2026

🔥 With special guests Kanaka Fyah and Tunnel Vision

🎟 THE PRIZE:

Score a pair of tickets to experience this laid-back, feel-good night under the Vegas sky!

💥 HOW TO WIN:

It’s simple — listen to X 107.5 Xtreme Radio weekdays for your Pauly’s Pockets keyword at 5PM.

When you hear it, enter it at x1075lasvegas.com or on the Xtreme Radio app for your shot to win!

🌊 From beachy grooves to summer anthems, Iration’s live show is the perfect way to kick back and vibe out. Don’t miss your chance to be there when it all comes together live!

🎧 Listen. Enter. Win. Only with X 107.5 Xtreme Radio!