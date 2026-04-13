PNAU and The Warning Unite for New Single ‘Tu Corazón’

PNAU has released "Tu Corazón (Your Heart)" with Mexican rock band The Warning. This marks a team-up more than ten years in the making.

The link between these acts stretches back to when Nick Littlemore's other project, Empire of the Sun, was shooting footage in Mexico. At that point, The Warning sisters Daniela, Paulina, and Alejandra Villarreal Vélez were young musicians climbing their way up through the rock scene. Years passed, and the siblings eventually recorded at PNAU's studio in downtown Los Angeles, crafting what became "Tu Corazón (Your Heart)."

"Tu Corazón is a flash of ecstatic dance, coming at you from our sister city of Monterrey," said Littlemore, Billboard reports. "A once storied adventure, now a booming jam – punk, love and all wild. Try as you might to sit still, I challenge you to do so. You have been warned!"

The Warning went viral years back when the sisters posted a cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" on YouTube. Daniela was 14. Paulina was 12. Alejandra was nine. Since then, the band has released four studio albums, one live album, two EPs and 18 music videos.

"This song is about opening your heart to every beautiful thing this world has to offer through community and the people we love," said The Warning. "We had a great time working with PNAU creating something this unique and fun! It was a very nostalgic process for us and we loved connecting with our past selves through this song."

PNAU got its start in Sydney's rave scene and catapulted to worldwide fame in 2021 with "Cold Heart" alongside Elton John and Dua Lipa. That single racked up billions of streams and multiple awards. The group also worked with Elton John on his 2012 remix album Good Morning to the Night, which hit No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.