ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Rachel Bolan of Skid Row Talks Solo Album, Working With Corey Taylor

Rachel Bolan of Skid Row is prepping a solo album, and the beauty of it is that it brings together musicians from across the musical spectrum. The set, Gargoyle of…

Anne Erickson
Rachel Bolan of Skid Row is prepping a solo album, and the beauty of it is that it brings together musicians from across the musical spectrum.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Rachel Bolan of Skid Row is prepping a solo album, and the beauty of it is that it brings together musicians from across the musical spectrum.

The set, Gargoyle of the Garden State, is due June 12. It features Corey Taylor of Stone Sour and Slipknot, Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme, Danko Jones on the album's first single "At War With Myself" and the in-house crew of Scotti Hill, Dave Sabo and Rob Hammersmith.

Rachel Bolan of Skid Row Talks With Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF

Meltdown from Detroit's WRIF caught up with Bolan to talk about the new album. So, how did Bolan go about picking the guests on this record and finding out how they should contribute? When asked that by Meltdown, he described a story about Taylor's taste in music.

"Well, when I was thinking that I was going to ask friends to play stuff on it, I kind of knew which songs fit them the best," he said. "Being that, like all these people that I talked about, I'm really good friends with, so I knew their style would fit perfectly to the song. Like, the song that Corey sang on, we like the same type of stuff. We have the same punk rock background, as far as taste in music."

Meltdown also asked about Skid Row's new vocalist search. "We're still looking," he replied. "We're taking our time. But Snake and I do get together and write. We just wrote a little bit today, as a matter of fact. He just left about 10 minutes ago. So, we just keep the machine rolling."

He continued, "And when we find someone, we'll find someone. But, we're not going to rush it. We did this promotion through Sweetwater and probably have listened to about 300 submissions at this point, and there's some really good stuff on there. We've auditioned people outside of that, as well, that were really good. So, it's a long process, and we were prepared for it."

Skid Row
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Zakk Wylde of Black Label Society at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicBlack Label Society Releases ‘Engines of Demolition’ With Tribute to Late Ozzy OsbourneDan Teodorescu
A split image of MGK and Fred Durst
MusicMachine Gun Kelly Debuts Fred Durst Collaboration at Perth ConcertDan Teodorescu
Green Day pose with their star during their Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 13Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect