Rachel Bolan of Skid Row Talks Solo Album, Working With Corey Taylor

Rachel Bolan of Skid Row is prepping a solo album, and the beauty of it is that it brings together musicians from across the musical spectrum.

The set, Gargoyle of the Garden State, is due June 12. It features Corey Taylor of Stone Sour and Slipknot, Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme, Danko Jones on the album's first single "At War With Myself" and the in-house crew of Scotti Hill, Dave Sabo and Rob Hammersmith.

Rachel Bolan of Skid Row Talks With Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF

Meltdown from Detroit's WRIF caught up with Bolan to talk about the new album. So, how did Bolan go about picking the guests on this record and finding out how they should contribute? When asked that by Meltdown, he described a story about Taylor's taste in music.

"Well, when I was thinking that I was going to ask friends to play stuff on it, I kind of knew which songs fit them the best," he said. "Being that, like all these people that I talked about, I'm really good friends with, so I knew their style would fit perfectly to the song. Like, the song that Corey sang on, we like the same type of stuff. We have the same punk rock background, as far as taste in music."

Meltdown also asked about Skid Row's new vocalist search. "We're still looking," he replied. "We're taking our time. But Snake and I do get together and write. We just wrote a little bit today, as a matter of fact. He just left about 10 minutes ago. So, we just keep the machine rolling."