ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Craig Ranch Amphitheater Reopens After Upgrades, Capacity Jumps to 10,000

The Craig Ranch Amphitheater at Craig Ranch Regional Park has reopened following extensive renovations, positioning the outdoor venue to host national touring acts and accommodate up to 10,000 attendees. View…

Jennifer Eggleston
Metal fan enjoying concert with hand in the air showing horns
Getty Royalty Free

The Craig Ranch Amphitheater at Craig Ranch Regional Park has reopened following extensive renovations, positioning the outdoor venue to host national touring acts and accommodate up to 10,000 attendees.

Upgrades include a new roof and support structure, a larger stage, a new screen, and enhanced sound and lighting systems. Bud Pico, general manager for Craig Ranch Park and Amphitheater, said the transformation speaks for itself.

"It's a beautiful stage, it's a beautiful backdrop," Pico said. "It's an amazing feeling to actually have this. This team that put this together has been working for hard weeks on end."

The new sound system is among the most significant improvements. "We have superior sound… it's point directional, so that we can eliminate noise bleed into the and actually have good, clean sound," Pico said.

City officials say the venue is poised to generate economic benefits for North Las Vegas. "It will create a positive economic impact, especially the larger the groups are," Pico said.

Opening week featured free events, including an 80s-themed symphonic pop show last Friday to celebrate North Las Vegas's 80th anniversary. Food and drinks were available on-site. Foam Wonderland Las Vegas was also among the early bookings.

Brody Dolynuck, producer of the opening concert, described what audiences can expect. "We'll be doing all 80s pop and new wave, band with a 22-piece orchestra behind it," Dolynuck said.

He added that the setting itself is part of the draw. "There's nothing quite like it — having a nice evening and looking up and seeing the stars," Dolynuck said.

City leaders say the amphitheater will host programming nearly every weekend, with a local promoter coordinating concerts, shows, and family-friendly events. The venue is located within the 170-acre Craig Ranch Regional Park, near Craig Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

ConcertLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Children swim and receive lessons at the Astoria Pool on the opening day of New York City's public swimming pools in the borough of Queens on June 27, 2024 in New York City. Hundreds of children, teens, and adults arrived to swim in the largest pool in New York City which re-opened after two years of renovations. The Astoria pool, which measures 330 by 165 feet and is the largest of the eleven WPA-era pools, was opened on July 2, 1936. The pool sees over 3,000 people on a typical summer weekday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Local NewsFree Swim Classes for Young Kids in Clark CountyJennifer Eggleston
Harry Reid International Airport Launches Online TSA Wait Time Tracker
Local NewsHarry Reid International Airport Launches Online TSA Wait Time TrackerJennifer Eggleston
A modern microphone for singing against a beautiful blurry colored bokeh.
Local NewsVirgin Hotels Las Vegas Lounge Hosts Weekly Open Mic for Rising PerformersJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect