Craig Ranch Amphitheater Reopens After Upgrades, Capacity Jumps to 10,000

The Craig Ranch Amphitheater at Craig Ranch Regional Park has reopened following extensive renovations, positioning the outdoor venue to host national touring acts and accommodate up to 10,000 attendees.

Upgrades include a new roof and support structure, a larger stage, a new screen, and enhanced sound and lighting systems. Bud Pico, general manager for Craig Ranch Park and Amphitheater, said the transformation speaks for itself.

"It's a beautiful stage, it's a beautiful backdrop," Pico said. "It's an amazing feeling to actually have this. This team that put this together has been working for hard weeks on end."

The new sound system is among the most significant improvements. "We have superior sound… it's point directional, so that we can eliminate noise bleed into the and actually have good, clean sound," Pico said.

City officials say the venue is poised to generate economic benefits for North Las Vegas. "It will create a positive economic impact, especially the larger the groups are," Pico said.

Opening week featured free events, including an 80s-themed symphonic pop show last Friday to celebrate North Las Vegas's 80th anniversary. Food and drinks were available on-site. Foam Wonderland Las Vegas was also among the early bookings.

Brody Dolynuck, producer of the opening concert, described what audiences can expect. "We'll be doing all 80s pop and new wave, band with a 22-piece orchestra behind it," Dolynuck said.

He added that the setting itself is part of the draw. "There's nothing quite like it — having a nice evening and looking up and seeing the stars," Dolynuck said.