Former Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg Says Dismissal Came With ‘No Explanation’

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg is talking about his harsh split from the band in 2023 in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

Weinberg joined Slipknot in 2014 taking the spot of original drummer Joey Jordison. When Slipknot took to social media to announce that they were parting ways with Weinberg in 2023, they said it was a "creative" move.

According to Weinberg, before the incident, he was scheduling a surgery to repair a torn hip labrum. He says Corey Taylor and Slipknot said it was okay to do the surgery in November 2023 following their tour.

"They were like, 'Yeah, good to go. Go for your surgery,'" Weinberg tells the publication. "And then I woke up the morning after traveling home from our last show together, and I received a phone call from the band's manager in which he informed me that the band had made a decision to not renew my contract at the end of the year."

Former Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg is Still 'Full of Questions'

He adds, "I was shocked and full of questions. I was like, 'Why? What happened?'"

The drummer also said that the band's manager said that band wanted to release joint statement with him the next day, but instead, 20 minutes later, the band took to social media to post their own statement about it.

"It came without an explanation, no reason," Weinberg adds. "It was confusing then. If I'm perfectly honest, it remains confusing."

Weinberg also questions, "Maybe I became a scapegoat for certain things."