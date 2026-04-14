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Free Swim Classes for Young Kids in Clark County

Clark County is launching free swim lessons for young children as part of a renewed drowning-prevention push ahead of the summer season. County officials will gather on Tuesday at 11:30…

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Children swim and receive lessons at the Astoria Pool on the opening day of New York City's public swimming pools in the borough of Queens on June 27, 2024 in New York City. Hundreds of children, teens, and adults arrived to swim in the largest pool in New York City which re-opened after two years of renovations. The Astoria pool, which measures 330 by 165 feet and is the largest of the eleven WPA-era pools, was opened on July 2, 1936. The pool sees over 3,000 people on a typical summer weekday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Clark County is launching free swim lessons for young children as part of a renewed drowning-prevention push ahead of the summer season.

County officials will gather on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Hollywood Aquatic Center to highlight the importance of early water-safety education. During the event, the Clark County Parks and Recreation Department will receive a $2,500 grant from the Southern Nevada Chapter of the International Code Council to provide free swim classes for children 4 years old and younger.

The Southern Nevada Health District reports that 38 submersion incidents occurred in Clark County in 2024, with 74% involving children under age 4. Most submersions occurred in residential swimming pools.

The SNICC is donating $25,000 to nine local municipalities and the Southern Nevada Child Drowning Prevention Coalition this year as part of its toddler swim grant program. Last year, the program helped pay for swim lessons for about 500 Nevada children, including 86 enrolled through the county.

Free classes for parents of young children will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration for the first session of summer swim lessons at Clark County facilities opens at 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 29, both online and in person.

Clark County offers swimming lessons year-round at the Aquatic Springs, Desert Breeze, and Hollywood Aquatics centers, available for children as young as 6 months and adults. More information on Clark County's aquatics programs is available on the county's official website.

Clark CountyLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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