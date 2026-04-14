The Strokes Plot 2026 Tour of North America Behind ‘Reality Awaits’

The Strokes are getting back on the road like a band that remembers exactly how this is supposed to feel. The band's music is really perfect for a summer run, because no matter how old their tunes get, they're still fresh and young sounding, purpose-made for a summer concert.

They kick things off in June with a North American run before going to Japan, then coming back for a stretch of West Coast dates and festivals and then heading across the Atlantic for a full arena tour in Europe. It's a jam-packed roster of shows.

The Strokes to Embark on 2026 Tour

The support lineup shifts depending on the night, but it's a strong, slightly unpredictable mix: Thundercat, Hamilton Leithauser of the Walkmen, Cage the Elephant, Ölüm, and, over in Europe—, lex Cameron and Fat White Family. It's not exactly a safe or cookie-cutter bill, which is kind of the point.

All of it comes on the heels of a busy stretch for the band. The band has a new, Rick Rubin–produced record, Reality Awaits, on deck, which marks their follow-up to The New Abnormal, plus a loose, wiry single called "Going Shopping" that's already dominating the alternative and rock charts. The Strokes also slipped back onto the Coachella stage over the weekend, running through songs like "Reptilia" and "Last Night" like the still have something something to prove, maybe to themselves more than anyone else.

The run technically kicks off June 12 at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival before the first proper headlining date on June 15 at Pine Knob Music Theatre. From there, it’s a long stretch through October, seeing the band play venues around the globe. It's exciting to see The Strokes back for round two, decades after they first formed, and summer is the perfect time for them to do it.