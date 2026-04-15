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Beat the Heat: Discover Nevada’s Coolest Bars and Swimming Spots

Summer sizzles in Southern Nevada, making this the perfect moment to find some refreshing getaways. Dive into springs, splash around in lakes, or enjoy a cold drink at a hidden…

Jennifer Eggleston
Man paddling in a kayak on river.
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Summer sizzles in Southern Nevada, making this the perfect moment to find some refreshing getaways. Dive into springs, splash around in lakes, or enjoy a cold drink at a hidden bar.

Sagebrush Saloons offer an excellent escape from the heat. These spots, often hidden away, have histories and atmospheres that seem to invite a slower pace.

The Pioneer Saloon in Goodsprings is truly unique, just about 41 minutes from Las Vegas. It's the oldest bar in the area, with more than a hundred years of stories. Those original tin walls? They've witnessed everything, including Clark Gable's cigar burns.

From cowboy shootouts leaving their marks to whispered legends of spirits, this bar creates a sense of intrigue and adventure.

You'll find drinks like the Kentucky Mule and meals like the Ghost Burger adding to the charm of The Pioneer Saloon. It's a place that promises an unforgettable experience.

If you're looking for more cool spots, check out Travel Nevada's full list of must-sees and top watering holes.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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