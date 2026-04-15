Foreigner Books Acoustic Concert at Venetian Theatre in September
Foreigner has announced Foreigner: The Hits Unplugged, a special all-acoustic concert set for Sept. 16 at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. View this post on Instagram…
Foreigner has announced Foreigner: The Hits Unplugged, a special all-acoustic concert set for Sept. 16 at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.
The show offers an intimate, stripped-down reinterpretation of the band's classic catalog, including "I Want to Know What Love Is," "Cold as Ice," "Hot Blooded," and "Juke Box Hero." The announcement follows the band's recently completed orchestral residency at the same venue, Foreigner: The Hits Orchestral – Celebrating 50 Years Live in Vegas, which featured the band performing alongside a 20-piece orchestra.s
The current lineup features frontman Luis Maldonado, Jeff Pilson on bass, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, Bruce Watson on guitar, and Chris Frazier on drums.
A fan club presale began yesterday at 10 a.m. PT. Venetian Rewards, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster presales follow today at 10 a.m. PT, with general on-sale set for Friday. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and The Venetian.
Beyond Las Vegas, original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm joins the band for a show on April 17 in St. Augustine, Florida. Foreigner also hits the road this summer with Lynyrd Skynyrd on the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour, beginning July 23 in Atlanta. A full list of tour dates is available at ForeignerOnline.com.