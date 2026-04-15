ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Foreigner Books Acoustic Concert at Venetian Theatre in September

Foreigner has announced Foreigner: The Hits Unplugged, a special all-acoustic concert set for Sept. 16 at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. View this post on Instagram…

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: (L-R): Bruce Watson, Mick Jones, Kelly Hansen, Jeff Pilson and Thom Gimbel of Foreigner perform onstage at the T.J. Martell 40th Anniversary NY Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for T.J. Martell)
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for T.J. Martell)

Foreigner has announced Foreigner: The Hits Unplugged, a special all-acoustic concert set for Sept. 16 at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The show offers an intimate, stripped-down reinterpretation of the band's classic catalog, including "I Want to Know What Love Is," "Cold as Ice," "Hot Blooded," and "Juke Box Hero." The announcement follows the band's recently completed orchestral residency at the same venue, Foreigner: The Hits Orchestral – Celebrating 50 Years Live in Vegas, which featured the band performing alongside a 20-piece orchestra.s

The current lineup features frontman Luis Maldonado, Jeff Pilson on bass, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, Bruce Watson on guitar, and Chris Frazier on drums.

A fan club presale began yesterday at 10 a.m. PT. Venetian Rewards, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster presales follow today at 10 a.m. PT, with general on-sale set for Friday. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and The Venetian.

Beyond Las Vegas, original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm joins the band for a show on April 17 in St. Augustine, Florida. Foreigner also hits the road this summer with Lynyrd Skynyrd on the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour, beginning July 23 in Atlanta. A full list of tour dates is available at ForeignerOnline.com.

ConcertLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Man paddling in a kayak on river.
Local NewsBeat the Heat: Discover Nevada’s Coolest Bars and Swimming SpotsJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 30: Cupid's Wedding Chapel sign is seen on display on May 30, 2002 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Chapels Set for ‘Tag Teams for Life’ Marriages Before WrestleMania
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 18: Musician Tom Dumont of No Doubt performs onstage during Global Citizen 2015 Earth Day on National Mall to end extreme poverty and solve climate change on April 18, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Richard Chapin Downs Jr./Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Local NewsNo Doubt Guitarist Tom Dumont Reveals Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis Ahead of Las Vegas ShowsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect