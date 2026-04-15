Foreigner Books Acoustic Concert at Venetian Theatre in September

Foreigner has announced Foreigner: The Hits Unplugged, a special all-acoustic concert set for Sept. 16 at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The current lineup features frontman Luis Maldonado, Jeff Pilson on bass, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, Bruce Watson on guitar, and Chris Frazier on drums.

A fan club presale began yesterday at 10 a.m. PT. Venetian Rewards, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster presales follow today at 10 a.m. PT, with general on-sale set for Friday. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and The Venetian.