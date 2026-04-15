Iggy Pop Performs at Coachella Days Before 79th Birthday, Exits Stage in Coffin

Iggy Pop delivered a blistering set of Stooges classics and solo hits at Coachella on Sunday, April 13. The singer took the Mojave stage just days before turning 79 on April 21, closing his show in theatrical fashion by climbing into a coffin and getting wheeled away as his band pounded through the final number.

His band featured a horn section and Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner. The set concluded with "Funtime," during which Pop climbed into a black coffin lined with red fur, crossed his arms, and stuck out his tongue before the lid shut.

"It's not easy being alive now … It's not easy to be old … it's not easy to be young," said Iggy Pop, according to Rolling Stone. "It wasn't easy then."

He made these comments before launching into the Stooges track "1970." "Let me see everybody," he told the crowd, as per Coachella Today. "I know my way around here."

Pop first appeared at Coachella solo in 2001 during the festival's second year. Two years later, he reunited with the Stooges for the first time in three decades, closing out that year's festival in what many have called one of the fest's most memorable moments.

Born April 21, 1947, in Michigan, Pop started his career in the 1960s with high school bands. His latest solo album, Every Loser, came out in 2023.