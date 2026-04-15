KISS’ Avatar Show to Debut in Las Vegas in 2028

KISS are gearing up to unveil their much-anticipated avatar show, which was teased during the legendary band’s final concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden back in 2023.

In an interview with Pollstar, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and their manager, Doc McGhee, dropped the news that the show is on target to debut in a “bespoke theatre” in Las Vegas in 2028. So, KISS fans won’t have to wait too long for the action.

What to Expect in KISS’ Avatar Show

When describing the experience, Simmons explained, “Show is not the right word. When you are parachuting into a volcano, I would call it a show.” Simmons continued, saying, “These are semantics, but you know, I’m not anti-semantic.”

McGhee added, “This will be a must-see. It’s a new form of entertainment, it’s very immersive. In today’s technology, you can do almost anything. It’s like we’re at The Jetsons.”

So, what should fans expect from this production? According to Simmons, the show will feature KISS’ famed face personas, and according to Stanley, as for the songs, expect “all the classics through the years and some surprises.”

“You’re gonna get all that stuff, and also new songs,” Simmons added, saying the songs were “written by us. We have songs done.”

“It will be a true immersive experience that really magnifies the band and the iconic nature of what we’ve built for 50 years,” Stanley continued. “It’s very different from anything else that’s been out there.”

Stanley added, “This will be virtually seeing us. My avatar looks just like me, not a cartoon or an artist rendition. The great thing about being an icon is you can stay young forever.”