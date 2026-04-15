Las Vegas Chapels Set for ‘Tag Teams for Life’ Marriages Before WrestleMania

The scene will come alive on April 16, 2026, when five lucky couples exchange their vows in a unique WWE-style wedding, called "The WWEdding." This isn't just any ceremony; it's an extravagant event hosted at a Las Vegas chapel by ESPN before the huge WrestleMania 42 spectacle. WWE Superstar The Miz will lead the celebration as the couples commit to being "tag teams for life."

This ceremony is vivid with WWE flair. Couples can take photos with official WWE belts, pose with Superstar cutouts, and enjoy a keepsake certificate. Interest is high, with only five spots on a "first-come, first-served" list. Fans eager to participate need to quickly complete the advance registration process at tagteamforlife.com, meeting certain requirements outlined during sign-up.

WWE fans are welcome to watch the ceremonies and soak up this thrilling atmosphere. These weddings add to the anticipation for WrestleMania 42, set to take place at the impressive Allegiant Stadium. Fans can view the ceremonies streaming on the ESPN App, exclusively available to subscribers of the ESPN Unlimited plan on April 18-19. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) each evening.