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Las Vegas Traffic Deaths Drop 26% After Police Launch Specialized Enforcement Team

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is crediting intensified traffic enforcement with a measurable decline in road fatalities across the Las Vegas Valley in 2026. Year-to-date fatalities through April 13…

Jennifer Eggleston
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The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is crediting intensified traffic enforcement with a measurable decline in road fatalities across the Las Vegas Valley in 2026. Year-to-date fatalities through April 13 fell to 50, down from 68 during the same period in 2025, according to data from the Clark County Department of Traffic Safety, which has recorded 240 total fatalities on Valley roads to date.

At the center of the effort is the L.I.F.E. Squad — Lives Improved, Fatalities Eliminated — launched in September by Sheriff Kevin McMahill. The specialized unit draws 18 officers, 2 cadets, and 2 sergeants from the patrol division of each area command. Each day, the team deploys to high-collision, high-fatality areas during peak driving times, using three years of crash data to guide placement.

"The enforcement is centered along the top five causal factors that lead to fatal collisions: running red lights, speeding, [yielding to] right-of-way, pedestrians, and also motorcycles and bicycles. That's what we're focusing on: trying to reduce the number of people killed on our roads," said Captain Jarvis Dudley of LVMPD's Traffic Bureau.

As of April 7, the L.I.F.E. Squad had logged approximately 28,824 traffic stops, 32,610 citations, 1,221 towed vehicles, and 506 arrests. Officials say the scale of those numbers reflects a deliberate strategy: the greater the perceived risk of being pulled over, the less likely drivers are to engage in dangerous behavior.

The enforcement push is part of a broader, statewide push to improve road safety. Nevada recorded 73 fatal crashes statewide from Jan. 1 through March 31, down from 95 during the same period in 2025.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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