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No Doubt Guitarist Tom Dumont Reveals Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis Ahead of Las Vegas Shows

No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has publicly disclosed an early-onset Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, sharing the news via an Instagram video ahead of the band’s upcoming Las Vegas Sphere residency. View…

Jennifer Eggleston
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 18: Musician Tom Dumont of No Doubt performs onstage during Global Citizen 2015 Earth Day on National Mall to end extreme poverty and solve climate change on April 18, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Richard Chapin Downs Jr./Getty Images for Global Citizen)
(Photo by Richard Chapin Downs Jr./Getty Images for Global Citizen)

No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has publicly disclosed an early-onset Parkinson's disease diagnosis, sharing the news via an Instagram video ahead of the band's upcoming Las Vegas Sphere residency.

"A number of years ago, I was experiencing a number of symptoms. I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, and I did a whole bunch of tests, and I was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease," Dumont said in the video.

"It's been a struggle. It's a struggle every day," he says. "And I'll make another video with details about what Parkinson's entails. The good news is, I can still play music. I can still play guitar. I've been doing really well."

Dumont, 58, cited public openness from others as motivation for sharing his diagnosis. "I've just been very inspired by so many people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media and that sort of thing," he says. "I think it helps erase some of the stigma, and it raises awareness, obviously, and awareness is really important for prevention and for research."

The announcement comes weeks before No Doubt — comprised of Stefani, Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young — kicks off an 18-date residency at the Las Vegas Sphere beginning May 6. The run marks the band's first extended stretch of performances in nearly 14 years and makes No Doubt the first female-fronted act to headline the Sphere.

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Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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