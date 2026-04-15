No Doubt Guitarist Tom Dumont Reveals Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis Ahead of Las Vegas Shows

No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has publicly disclosed an early-onset Parkinson's disease diagnosis, sharing the news via an Instagram video ahead of the band's upcoming Las Vegas Sphere residency.

"A number of years ago, I was experiencing a number of symptoms. I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, and I did a whole bunch of tests, and I was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease," Dumont said in the video.

"It's been a struggle. It's a struggle every day," he says. "And I'll make another video with details about what Parkinson's entails. The good news is, I can still play music. I can still play guitar. I've been doing really well."

Dumont, 58, cited public openness from others as motivation for sharing his diagnosis. "I've just been very inspired by so many people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media and that sort of thing," he says. "I think it helps erase some of the stigma, and it raises awareness, obviously, and awareness is really important for prevention and for research."