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North Las Vegas Police Host Free Women’s Safety Class After 82% Violent Crime Drop

The North Las Vegas Police Department hosted a free safety class for women Monday evening, emphasizing situational awareness and prevention over physical self-defense techniques. The two-hour class ran from 5:30…

Jennifer Eggleston
Caucasian woman performing knee strike while sparring with man in gym during self-defence training.
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The North Las Vegas Police Department hosted a free safety class for women Monday evening, emphasizing situational awareness and prevention over physical self-defense techniques.

The two-hour class ran from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Northwest Area Command on Washburn Road and Allen Lane. Officers taught residents practical strategies to recognize and avoid potentially dangerous situations.

Police Officer Sharnae Neitz outlined one scenario the class addressed:

"Even something as simple as like an elevator. Elevator comes down. There might be someone inside that you might think looks maybe a little, you're a little uneasy about, you have that woman's intuition, and you're like, I don't think I should get in the elevator. You can just easily just look at them and say, hey, you know what, I'm actually waiting for my friend. I'll take the next one," Neitz said.

The class comes as the department reports an 82% year-over-year drop in overall violent crime, a category that includes murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. Officials say education efforts continue even as crime trends improve.

Domestic violence cases have also declined significantly, though women account for nearly 70% of victims in those incidents, a figure that underscores the gendered dimension of safety concerns the class aims to address.

Department officials say ongoing community education remains a priority as residents are encouraged to stay alert and avoid dangerous situations before they escalate.

Las VegasSafety
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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