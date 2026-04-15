System of a Down, Korn Set to Headline Sick New World Festival April 25 in Las Vegas

Sick New World festival organizers revealed the set times and scheduling updates for the April 25 event at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. System of a Down and Korn will top the bill at this hard-rock and metal gathering, which includes four stages.

The announcement brought several changes to the performer list. Better Lovers, KMFDM, and Scowl won't appear. Deafheaven, Showing Teeth, and Flatwounds will take their slots.

Better Lovers withdrew after vocalist Greg Puciato left the group in February 2026. Illness has kept KMFDM away. Scowl backed out of most 2026 touring commitments.

This marks a comeback for the festival after organizers scrapped the 2025 edition. Two shows will take place this year. Las Vegas hosts the first on April 25, while Fort Worth, Texas, hosts the second on October 24.

System of a Down wraps up the Purple Stage at 10:25 PM, while Korn closes the Green Stage at 9:00 PM. The roster also boasts Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Marilyn Manson, Danny Elfman, and Cypress Hill.

Terror and Pain of Truth share a slot on the Diablo Stage at 6:30 PM. Both hardcore acts are hitting the road together this spring.

Gates swing open at 11:10 AM. Speed Of Light launches the Purple Stage, while Violent Vira starts things on the Green Stage at 11:40 AM. More than 60 acts will play before the night ends.

Ministry, Clutch, She Wants Revenge, and Melvins fill out the Spiral Stage. Underoath, Poison The Well, Glassjaw, and Wage War hit the Diablo Stage.