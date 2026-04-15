There’s something different about a rock guitar long song. It builds. It breathes. And when the guitar solo finally hits, it’s not just a moment: it’s a payoff. These are the songs where guitar legends take their time, stretch out, and deliver solos that have become part of rock history. Here are some of the greatest rock guitar long songs (6+ minutes), complete with run times and why the solos work so well.

“Free Bird” – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Run time: ~9:08 - This is the gold standard of extended guitar outros. The first half of the song sets the emotional tone, but the final four minutes are pure Southern rock explosion. Multiple guitarists trading lines turns the solo into a full-on jam session.

Why it works: It’s a slow burn with one of the most satisfying payoffs in rock. As fans on Ultimate Classic Rock often put it: “You wait for it… and when it hits, nothing else matters.”

“Stairway to Heaven” – Led Zeppelin

Run time: ~8:02 - Jimmy Page doesn’t rush anything here. The solo arrives late, but when it does, it’s perfectly constructed, building note by note into one of the most iconic climaxes in music history.

Why it works: It tells a story. Guitar World readers have repeatedly ranked it among the greatest solos ever for its phrasing and emotional arc.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Jimmy Page performs at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

“Comfortably Numb” – Pink Floyd

Run time: ~6:23 - Technically shorter than some others here, but it feels massive. David Gilmour’s final solo is pure emotion, stretching every note to its limit.

Why it works: Tone and feel over speed. As frequently cited in Rolling Stone rankings, it’s considered one of the most expressive solos ever recorded.

“Hotel California” – Eagles

Run time: ~6:30 - Don Felder and Joe Walsh deliver one of the most perfectly structured dual-guitar solos in rock. It’s melodic, layered, and instantly recognizable.

Why it works: Harmony. Two guitars weaving together instead of competing creates a timeless, singable solo.

“One” – Metallica

Run time: ~7:27 - This one starts slow, haunting, and almost fragile, before exploding into a full-throttle metal assault. Kirk Hammett’s solo evolves with the song, beginning with melody and building into rapid-fire precision that mirrors the chaos and intensity of the lyrics.

Why it works: It’s all about dynamics. The solo doesn’t just sit on top of the song: it becomes the story, shifting from emotion to aggression. That final solo section, often compared to machine-gun fire by fans and critics alike, perfectly captures the song’s descent into madness.

“Highway Star” – Deep Purple

Run time: ~6:05 - Ritchie Blackmore’s solo is a masterclass in speed and precision, blending classical influence with hard rock aggression. The guitar solo of "Highway Star" is the definition of "standing the test of time."

Why it works: Technique. It’s one of the earliest examples of neoclassical shredding in mainstream rock.

“November Rain” – Guns N' Roses

Run time: ~8:57 - Slash delivers not one, but multiple unforgettable solos, including that legendary church scene moment. This song is a true masterpiece of guitar work.

Why it works: Drama. Each solo builds on the last, turning the song into a cinematic experience: literally and figuratively. The video has 2.4 billion views.

“No More Tears” – Ozzy Osbourne

Run time: ~7:23 - Zakk Wylde’s playing here is powerful, gritty, and melodic all at once. The solo section hits with both emotion and muscle. Ozzy was blessed with some of the most talented guitarists of rock and heavy metal.

Why it works: Tone and attitude. It’s heavy, but still incredibly musical.

“Layla” – Derek and the Dominos

Run time: ~7:05 - One of the most emotional guitar-driven songs ever recorded, “Layla” is really two songs in one. The first half is all urgency and heartbreak, powered by Eric Clapton’s raw, bluesy guitar work and the unmistakable slide guitar of Duane Allman. Then it shifts into that iconic piano-driven outro, giving the guitars room to breathe, echo, and resolve.

Why it works: It’s pure emotion. Clapton was channeling unrequited love, and you can hear it in every note. It’s a perfect blend of pain and beauty: one of those solos that feels less like a performance and more like a confession.

The Art Of Rock Guitar Long Songs

In a world of quick hits and short attention spans, these songs remind you what rock does best: build tension and deliver. They give guitarists room to stretch out. They give listeners something to anticipate. And when that solo finally kicks in? It’s not just a break in the song; it’s the reason you stayed.