$10B Sports Complex Pitched for Vegas Strip With Twin Venues, Casino

Starr Vegas Development, Inc. has announced plans for a $10 billion, 63-acre sports and entertainment district located approximately 1.7 miles south of the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Starr Avenue. The project enters a crowded field of seven active NBA arena bids for the city, following the NBA Board of Governors' unanimous vote last month to formally explore expansion franchises in Las Vegas and Seattle.

The site's centerpiece venues include a 50,000-seat soccer and concert stadium — expandable to 60,000 — featuring a covered roof, an open end with Strip views, 120 VIP suites, Dolby Atmos audio, large-format LED displays, and 30 broadcast-grade 4K cameras. A 25,000-seat basketball and concert arena, expandable to 30,000, would host NBA, WNBA, hockey, combat sports, boxing, and college Final Four events, with an automated quick-turn configuration enabling 12,500-seat setups.

Additional components include a 40-story Big Vision Tower housing a Global Broadcast and Streaming Headquarters with production studios, AR/VR facilities, luxury residences, a wellness center, and premium office space. A rooftop dome venue atop the tower would seat up to 1,000 guests for intimate concerts and private events. The broader development also calls for residential towers, retail, hotels, and offices designed to ease Strip congestion by anchoring a southern entertainment hub.

"Starr Vegas will redefine what a sports and entertainment destination should be. Our prime Strip location, integrated broadcast infrastructure, and multi-venue synergies create unmatched opportunities. We are building world-class facilities for soccer, basketball, concerts, combat sports, and more, the future home of professional sports in Las Vegas," Chuck Haifley, chief executive officer of Starr Vegas Development, Inc., said.