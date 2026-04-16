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$10B Sports Complex Pitched for Vegas Strip With Twin Venues, Casino

Starr Vegas Development, Inc. has announced plans for a $10 billion, 63-acre sports and entertainment district located approximately 1.7 miles south of the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, near Las…

Jennifer Eggleston
General detail view of a Spalding basketball on the court during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers on 8th November 2000 at the STAPLES Center arena in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Starr Vegas Development, Inc. has announced plans for a $10 billion, 63-acre sports and entertainment district located approximately 1.7 miles south of the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Starr Avenue. The project enters a crowded field of seven active NBA arena bids for the city, following the NBA Board of Governors' unanimous vote last month to formally explore expansion franchises in Las Vegas and Seattle.

The site's centerpiece venues include a 50,000-seat soccer and concert stadium — expandable to 60,000 — featuring a covered roof, an open end with Strip views, 120 VIP suites, Dolby Atmos audio, large-format LED displays, and 30 broadcast-grade 4K cameras. A 25,000-seat basketball and concert arena, expandable to 30,000, would host NBA, WNBA, hockey, combat sports, boxing, and college Final Four events, with an automated quick-turn configuration enabling 12,500-seat setups.

Additional components include a 40-story Big Vision Tower housing a Global Broadcast and Streaming Headquarters with production studios, AR/VR facilities, luxury residences, a wellness center, and premium office space. A rooftop dome venue atop the tower would seat up to 1,000 guests for intimate concerts and private events. The broader development also calls for residential towers, retail, hotels, and offices designed to ease Strip congestion by anchoring a southern entertainment hub.

"Starr Vegas will redefine what a sports and entertainment destination should be. Our prime Strip location, integrated broadcast infrastructure, and multi-venue synergies create unmatched opportunities. We are building world-class facilities for soccer, basketball, concerts, combat sports, and more, the future home of professional sports in Las Vegas," Chuck Haifley, chief executive officer of Starr Vegas Development, Inc., said.

The project site is in escrow. Approximately $6 billion of the $10 billion funding package has been secured through a financing structure developed by Lou Weisbach, CEO of ITWT, in partnership with Southern Nevada landowners Larry Canarelli and Khusrow Roohani. Starr Vegas is seeking partnerships with NBA and MLS ownership groups and existing Las Vegas franchises, and the company says the project aligns with regional growth catalysts, including Brightline West rail service and a planned future airport serving the southern valley.

Las VegasSports
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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