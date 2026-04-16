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Africanized Honey Bee Attack at Summerlin Park Prompts Safety Warning

A bee attack at a Summerlin park is being attributed to Africanized honey bees, commonly known as killer bees, prompting a warning from a local pest control expert about the…

Jennifer Eggleston
MALACCA, MALAYSIA - MAY 17: A honey bee known as Apis Mellifera sits on a flower to collect pollen at Winnie's Bee Farm on May 17, 2024, in Malacca, Malaysia. Family-operated Winnie's Bee Farm was founded in 1982, and situated in Malacca, Malaysia. In line with World Bee Day on May 20, the farm prioritizes consumer education through guided tours and educational visits while offering a wide selection of bee-related produce such as honey, honeycomb, bee pollen, propolis, and royal jelly. The farm aims to highlight the crucial role of bees as pollinators in plant reproduction and their significant impact on biodiversity and agriculture, emphasizing the urgent need for conservation efforts to safeguard these essential pollinators and the ecosystems they support. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images)
(Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images)

A bee attack at a Summerlin park is being attributed to Africanized honey bees, commonly known as killer bees, prompting a warning from a local pest control expert about the insects' potential lethality and what residents should do if they encounter a swarm.

The incident occurred at Cottonwood Canyon Park, where Anne Wayman and her dog, Alfie, were stung multiple times during a morning walk. Alfie suffered approximately 20 stings and required emergency veterinary care. Wayman was stung about eight times.

Diego Rodriguez, a technician with Preventive Pest Control, reviewed footage of the incident and said Wayman responded correctly. Rodriguez emphasized that running and creating distance from a swarm remains the best course of action.

"The way she ran to her car, that's what I would have done as well," Rodriguez said. "I would just keep running. I wouldn't have stopped at my car; I would have kept going, if possible. Getting in your car is fine, but that point, you do trap whatever gets in the car with you."

"It does prevent other beasts from coming in," Rodriguez added, "but if you can just keep going a little further, they will eventually leave you alone after several hundred yards."

Experts say children, seniors, and pets are at greatest risk for harm from swarming. Also, people should take extra care when outside in the spring due to increased bee activity. Africanized honey bees are known to pursue perceived threats for up to a quarter mile and can mobilize large numbers of bees within seconds of sensing danger.

Rodriguez's warning comes as the Las Vegas Valley continues to see Africanized bee activity. Clark County confirmed the presence of Africanized bees in the late 1990s, and most feral colonies in the region are believed to carry Africanized genes.

Summerlin
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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