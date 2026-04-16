Africanized Honey Bee Attack at Summerlin Park Prompts Safety Warning

A bee attack at a Summerlin park is being attributed to Africanized honey bees, commonly known as killer bees, prompting a warning from a local pest control expert about the insects' potential lethality and what residents should do if they encounter a swarm.

The incident occurred at Cottonwood Canyon Park, where Anne Wayman and her dog, Alfie, were stung multiple times during a morning walk. Alfie suffered approximately 20 stings and required emergency veterinary care. Wayman was stung about eight times.

Diego Rodriguez, a technician with Preventive Pest Control, reviewed footage of the incident and said Wayman responded correctly. Rodriguez emphasized that running and creating distance from a swarm remains the best course of action.

"The way she ran to her car, that's what I would have done as well," Rodriguez said. "I would just keep running. I wouldn't have stopped at my car; I would have kept going, if possible. Getting in your car is fine, but that point, you do trap whatever gets in the car with you."

"It does prevent other beasts from coming in," Rodriguez added, "but if you can just keep going a little further, they will eventually leave you alone after several hundred yards."

Experts say children, seniors, and pets are at greatest risk for harm from swarming. Also, people should take extra care when outside in the spring due to increased bee activity. Africanized honey bees are known to pursue perceived threats for up to a quarter mile and can mobilize large numbers of bees within seconds of sensing danger.