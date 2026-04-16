Drowning Pool Celebrates 25 Years of ‘Sinner’ With Special Reissue and Bonus Tracks

Craft Recordings plans to release a 25th anniversary edition of Drowning Pool's debut album, Sinner, on June 5. The package includes a limited-edition vinyl reissue and expanded streaming version. Released in 2001, the album went platinum and marked the only studio work featuring original frontman Dave Williams.

Vinyl collectors can grab the sea ink swirl pressing. Revolver offers an exclusive clear smoke variant, while the band's website sells a purple smoke edition.

The Texas nu-metal outfit started in Dallas in 1996. Guitarist C.J. Pierce, drummer Mike Luce, and bassist Stevie Benton began as an instrumental group. Williams came aboard three years later, completing the lineup. After touring alongside Sevendust, Kittie, and (hed)pe, Wind-up Records signed them.

Sinner entered the Billboard 200 at No. 14 in June 2001. Less than three months after hitting stores, it earned platinum status.

Lead single "Bodies" cracked the Top 10 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart. It peaked at No. 12 on Alternative Airplay and climbed to No. 3 on the U.K. Rock & Metal chart, breaking into the Top 40 there. WWE, ECW, and AEW have all featured the track in wrestling broadcasts across the years.

Williams passed away in August 2002 from heart disease. The group carried on with new vocalists like Ryan McCombs and Jasen Moreno, putting out seven studio albums since.

"We appreciate all of our amazing fans that have stuck with us over the past 25 years!" the band said in a statement, as reported by Blunt Magazine. "We will be playing the 'Sinner' record in its entirety and other fan-favorite songs as well."