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Las Vegas Aviators To Host First Foster Care Night With Donation Drive and Star Wars Theme

Las Vegas Ballpark will host its first-ever Foster Care Night on Saturday, May 23, as the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Albuquerque Isotopes. The event, held in partnership with…

Jennifer Eggleston
SCARBOROUGH, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Young fans interact with Star Wars re-enactors on day two of the Scarborough Sci Fi weekend on April 21, 2024 in Scarborough, England. The North Yorkshire seaside town hosts the event at the Scarborough Spa complex and showcases many areas of Sci-Fi fandom to entertain visitors and enthusiasts including guest star appearances, panel discussions, gaming, cosplay, props, comic books and merchandise stalls with many of those attending wearing costumes and outfits of their favourite Sci-Fi characters. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Ballpark will host its first-ever Foster Care Night on Saturday, May 23, as the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Albuquerque Isotopes. The event, held in partnership with the Foster Care Chamber of Commerce, is one of the largest coordinated foster care awareness events in Southern Nevada this year and coincides with National Foster Care Awareness Month.

Activities begin at 5:30 p.m., with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Fans are invited to bring donations for local foster youth starting at 5:30 p.m. at the main gate. Requested items include backpacks, school supplies, hygiene essentials, stuffed animals, toys, gift cards, and books.

"Providing meaningful opportunities to support foster youth while giving these children an enjoyable evening of baseball and community is incredibly important to our organization," Don Logan, president and chief operating officer of the Aviators, said in a statement. "We are proud to partner with the Foster Care Chamber of Commerce to host the first-ever Foster Care Night at the Ballpark and look forward to creating a memorable experience for these deserving youth."

Foster youth will receive complimentary tickets, on-field recognition, scoreboard tributes, and other surprises throughout the evening. The night will also feature a Star Wars-themed takeover. A portion of ticket proceeds benefits the Foster Care Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets are available at gofevo.com/event/Fostercare6.

Las Vegas AviatorsSports
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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