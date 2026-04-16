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Le Cirque at Bellagio To Close After 28 Years, New Restaurant Planned for 2027

Le Cirque at Bellagio, one of the Las Vegas Strip’s most celebrated fine-dining institutions, will permanently close after dinner service on Aug. 23, Bellagio announced. The space will transition to…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 21: An aerial view shows Bellagio Resort &amp; Casino (L) and Caesars Palace, both of which have been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is still unclear when casinos in the state will be allowed to reopen. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Le Cirque at Bellagio, one of the Las Vegas Strip's most celebrated fine-dining institutions, will permanently close after dinner service on Aug. 23, Bellagio announced. The space will transition to a new culinary concept, with its launch expected in mid-2027.

The French restaurant has served as Bellagio's flagship fine-dining venue since the resort opened in October 1998, helping shape Las Vegas into a premier culinary destination over nearly three decades. Over that span, Le Cirque earned a Michelin One-Star rating, Forbes Five-Star status, AAA Five Diamond award, Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence, and recognition among Travel + Leisure's Top 20 Iconic Las Vegas Restaurants.

"Le Cirque played a pivotal role in the city's transformation into the fine dining destination it is today," Czerniak said in a statement. "We are proud and grateful to those dedicated team members – past and present - who contributed to Le Cirque's remarkable legacy by delivering an unforgettable experience to guests from around the world every night."

Guests are encouraged to make reservations for a final visit before the August closing. Bellagio said it will announce farewell events in the months ahead.

Las Vegas Striprestaurant
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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