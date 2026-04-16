Le Cirque at Bellagio To Close After 28 Years, New Restaurant Planned for 2027
Le Cirque at Bellagio, one of the Las Vegas Strip’s most celebrated fine-dining institutions, will permanently close after dinner service on Aug. 23, Bellagio announced. The space will transition to…
Le Cirque at Bellagio, one of the Las Vegas Strip's most celebrated fine-dining institutions, will permanently close after dinner service on Aug. 23, Bellagio announced. The space will transition to a new culinary concept, with its launch expected in mid-2027.
The French restaurant has served as Bellagio's flagship fine-dining venue since the resort opened in October 1998, helping shape Las Vegas into a premier culinary destination over nearly three decades. Over that span, Le Cirque earned a Michelin One-Star rating, Forbes Five-Star status, AAA Five Diamond award, Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence, and recognition among Travel + Leisure's Top 20 Iconic Las Vegas Restaurants.
"Le Cirque played a pivotal role in the city's transformation into the fine dining destination it is today," Czerniak said in a statement. "We are proud and grateful to those dedicated team members – past and present - who contributed to Le Cirque's remarkable legacy by delivering an unforgettable experience to guests from around the world every night."
Guests are encouraged to make reservations for a final visit before the August closing. Bellagio said it will announce farewell events in the months ahead.