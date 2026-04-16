Le Cirque at Bellagio To Close After 28 Years, New Restaurant Planned for 2027

Le Cirque at Bellagio, one of the Las Vegas Strip's most celebrated fine-dining institutions, will permanently close after dinner service on Aug. 23, Bellagio announced. The space will transition to a new culinary concept, with its launch expected in mid-2027.

The French restaurant has served as Bellagio's flagship fine-dining venue since the resort opened in October 1998, helping shape Las Vegas into a premier culinary destination over nearly three decades. Over that span, Le Cirque earned a Michelin One-Star rating, Forbes Five-Star status, AAA Five Diamond award, Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence, and recognition among Travel + Leisure's Top 20 Iconic Las Vegas Restaurants.

"Le Cirque played a pivotal role in the city's transformation into the fine dining destination it is today," Czerniak said in a statement. "We are proud and grateful to those dedicated team members – past and present - who contributed to Le Cirque's remarkable legacy by delivering an unforgettable experience to guests from around the world every night."