Museum of Ice Cream Plans Largest Location at Las Vegas AREA15 District

The Museum of Ice Cream is heading to Las Vegas, with plans to open its biggest location to date at AREA15, the entertainment district just west of the Strip, in 2026. The Las Vegas outpost will surpass the brand's flagship in New York City, making it the largest Museum of Ice Cream location to date. The venue will span nearly 30,000 square feet, almost three times the size of previous locations.

Plans for the venue include 14 immersive, Vegas-inspired installations, from a sprinkle-filled banana boat canal ride and an ice cream wedding chapel to an expanded version of the museum's well-known sprinkle pool. Additional experiences teased for the location include ice cream-themed casino-style games featuring edible ice cream chips, as well as a vintage dinner club concept inspired by classic Las Vegas films.