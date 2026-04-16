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Museum of Ice Cream Plans Largest Location at Las Vegas AREA15 District

The Museum of Ice Cream is heading to Las Vegas, with plans to open its biggest location to date at AREA15, the entertainment district just west of the Strip, in 2026….

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Guests attend Young Hearts Friend Fest Benefiting God's Love We Deliver hosted by Nicky &amp; Paris Hilton and friends at Museum of Ice Cream on January 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for God's Love We Deliver)
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for God's Love We Deliver)

The Museum of Ice Cream is heading to Las Vegas, with plans to open its biggest location to date at AREA15, the entertainment district just west of the Strip, in 2026. The Las Vegas outpost will surpass the brand's flagship in New York City, making it the largest Museum of Ice Cream location to date. The venue will span nearly 30,000 square feet, almost three times the size of previous locations.

Plans for the venue include 14 immersive, Vegas-inspired installations, from a sprinkle-filled banana boat canal ride and an ice cream wedding chapel to an expanded version of the museum's well-known sprinkle pool. Additional experiences teased for the location include ice cream-themed casino-style games featuring edible ice cream chips, as well as a vintage dinner club concept inspired by classic Las Vegas films.

The attraction will maintain its family-friendly focus during the day while transforming into a global nightlife destination in the evening. Fans can follow @museumoficecream on social media or sign up for updates to stay informed about the grand opening. Ticket details have not yet been announced.

Area15Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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