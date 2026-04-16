The Cure Reissues Greatest Hits on Silver Vinyl for 25th Anniversary With Two Unreleased Tracks

Rhino Records plans to reissue The Cure's Greatest Hits as a 2-LP set pressed on silver vinyl this month. The release marks the compilation's 25th birthday.

Two songs that never appeared anywhere else, "Cut Here" and "Just Say Yes," were added when the collection was first released in 2001, Glide Magazine reports. Robert Smith handled the remastering himself. This marks the first time anyone can buy it on silver vinyl.

The British group released the original compilation in 2001, closing out their collaboration with Fiction Records. Smith had one condition before agreeing: he wanted full control over which songs made it on.

Sales for Greatest Hits soared past most of their other releases. Four tracks hit the U.K. Top 10, like "The Lovecats" and "Friday I'm in Love." Another four cracked the Top 20, with "In Between Days" and "Lovesong" standing out.

LP one kicks off in 1979 and includes their '80s work. "Boys Don't Cry" opens things up with crisp guitars and a brisk tempo. "A Forest," the track that they've performed live the most throughout the years, shows up in a trimmed version.

"Just Like Heaven" builds around a shimmering guitar riff and a pulse that doesn't quit. Then "Lullaby" drags you into slower, murkier territory, proving they could thrive in shadows even when the charts called.

LP two zeroes in on their late '80s stretch through the '90s. "Lovesong" puts the bass up front while drums tick along like clockwork. "Friday I'm in Love" flips the script with a thick, stacked arrangement that fills every corner.

Tracks like the "Never Enough" remix from Mixed Up and "High" round out their later sound. "Cut Here" dials back the energy, leaning into thoughtful territory with clean guitars and measured drumming. "Just Say Yes" brings Saffron from Republica into the mix for a sunnier duet that leans pop.