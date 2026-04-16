The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen in the Hospital Due to Spider Bite

Getting a spider bite may not sound like a big deal, but if it's a poisonous spider, that's an entirely different story. Unfortunately, during The Pretty Reckless' tour opening for AC/DC in Mexico City, vocalist Taylor Momsen was bitten by a venomous spider and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

"Hospital today, show tomorrow, poisonous spiders are NO BUENO," Momsen stated in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 14, along with a photo of a huge rash over the entire lower part of her leg. "But the show must go on, see you tomorrow Mexico City!"

The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen Hospitalized

But, that didn't quite happen. In another post on Wednesday, April 15, Momsen stated, "Or I just spend the night in the hospital" with more footage of her in the hospital. "Thank you to the amazing doctors who, well, they know," she added.

It's pretty terrifying to see how this spider bite progressed. Back on April 8, Momsen first shared the news that she was bitten by a spide during the tour's opening night. What made it more interesting is that it marked the second time Momsen was bitten by an animal during a tour with AC/DC, after being bitten by a bat during their previous concert in Spain.

In the April 8 post, Moment is seen getting a shot and treatment from a doctor on the tour after getting the spider bite. But, unfortunately, a week later, the bit flared up.

The Pretty Reckless' next run with AC/DC is set for July at stadiums across the United States. Hopefully that leg of the tour won't bring any spider bites.