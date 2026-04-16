ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen in the Hospital Due to Spider Bite

Getting a spider bite may not sound like a big deal, but if it’s a poisonous spider, that’s an entirely different story. Unfortunately, during The Pretty Reckless’ tour opening for…

Anne Erickson
Getting a spider bite may not sound like a big deal, but if it's a poisonous spider, that's an entirely different story.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Getting a spider bite may not sound like a big deal, but if it's a poisonous spider, that's an entirely different story. Unfortunately, during The Pretty Reckless' tour opening for AC/DC in Mexico City, vocalist Taylor Momsen was bitten by a venomous spider and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

"Hospital today, show tomorrow, poisonous spiders are NO BUENO," Momsen stated in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 14, along with a photo of a huge rash over the entire lower part of her leg. "But the show must go on, see you tomorrow Mexico City!"

The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen Hospitalized

But, that didn't quite happen. In another post on Wednesday, April 15, Momsen stated, "Or I just spend the night in the hospital" with more footage of her in the hospital. "Thank you to the amazing doctors who, well, they know," she added.

It's pretty terrifying to see how this spider bite progressed. Back on April 8, Momsen first shared the news that she was bitten by a spide during the tour's opening night. What made it more interesting is that it marked the second time Momsen was bitten by an animal during a tour with AC/DC, after being bitten by a bat during their previous concert in Spain.

In the April 8 post, Moment is seen getting a shot and treatment from a doctor on the tour after getting the spider bite. But, unfortunately, a week later, the bit flared up.

The Pretty Reckless' next run with AC/DC is set for July at stadiums across the United States. Hopefully that leg of the tour won't bring any spider bites.

Meanwhile, The Pretty Reckless will release a new song called "Love Me" on Friday, April 17. The track will arrive on their upcoming album, Dear God, out on June 26. The new album marks the follow-up to 2021's Death By Rock and Roll.

The Pretty Reckless
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
The Cure Reissues Greatest Hits on Silver Vinyl for 25th Anniversary With Two Unreleased Tracks
MusicThe Cure Reissues Greatest Hits on Silver Vinyl for 25th Anniversary With Two Unreleased TracksDan Teodorescu
Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize have a new album, collaborative album out on Friday, April 17, but that doesn't mean Trent Reznor is taking a break.
MusicTrent Reznor Says He’s ‘Working on New Nine Inch Nails Music’Anne Erickson
Drowning Pool band members (L to R) Stevie Benton, C.J. Pierce, Dave Williams, and Mike Luce pose for a photograph backstage April 14, 2002 before their concert at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, CA.
MusicDrowning Pool Celebrates 25 Years of ‘Sinner’ With Special Reissue and Bonus TracksDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect