Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: April 17-April 19

Las Vegas delivers a blockbuster weekend with rock legends, comedy royalty, and the biggest stage in professional wrestling. Cheap Trick brings their celebrated "At Budokan" album to The Venetian for two nights, Jerry Seinfeld continues his residency at Caesars Palace with the wit that made him a household name, and WrestleMania 42 takes over Allegiant Stadium for two nights of championship showdowns featuring some of the biggest names in the sport.

Cheap Trick At Budokan

What: Rock legends perform "Cheap Trick At Budokan" in its entirety

Rock legends perform "Cheap Trick At Budokan" in its entirety When: Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. Where: The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $76

Cheap Trick, the Illinois-based rock band who has been performing and recording for more than five decades, brings their celebrated live show to Las Vegas for two nights at The Venetian Theatre. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees since 2016, the band has completed more than 5,000 live performances and sold over 20 million albums worldwide. Known for hits including "I Want You to Want Me," "Dream Police," "The Flame," and "Surrender," the band will perform their best-selling 1978 album "Cheap Trick At Budokan" in its entirety, along with a selection of greatest hits.

Jerry Seinfeld

What: Comedian Jerry Seinfeld

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld When: Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 8 p.m. (additional dates available through June 27, 2026)

Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 8 p.m. (additional dates available through June 27, 2026) Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $101

Jerry Seinfeld is one of the most iconic voices in American comedy. His career took off with a 1981 appearance on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson," and eight years later, he teamed with Larry David to create "Seinfeld," which ran on NBC for nine seasons. The show won numerous Emmys, Golden Globes, and People's Choice awards and was named the greatest television show of all time by TV Guide in 2009. Now Seinfeld brings his stand-up back to the stage at the Colosseum in Las Vegas.

WrestleMania 42

What: WWE's biggest event returns to Las Vegas

WWE's biggest event returns to Las Vegas When: Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. Where: Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $164

WrestleMania 42 returns to Las Vegas for two nights of marquee matchups between some of the biggest names in professional wrestling. The card features the World Heavyweight Championship between CM Punk and Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Championship with Cody Rhodes facing Randy Orton, and the WWE Women's Championship pitting Rhea Ripley against Jade Cargill. Other highlights include a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship, an unsanctioned bout between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu, and the return of AJ Lee facing Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Other Events

Las Vegas's weekend lineup mixes campy wrestling spectacle, stand-up comedy, and Broadway royalty. From the outrageous energy of Divas and Drag Wrestling to the timeless elegance of Bernadette Peters, there's no shortage of ways to be entertained.

Divas and Drag Wrestling : Friday, April 17, 2026, at 6 p.m. at AREA15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

Friday, April 17, 2026, at 6 p.m. at AREA15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas Tony Baker : Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Wiseguys Las Vegas Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B 222, Las Vegas

Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Wiseguys Las Vegas Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B 222, Las Vegas Bernadette Peters: Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas

More To Explore This Week

Las Vegas keeps the energy going into the week with a mix of reggae, cowboy poetry, student-grown produce, and stand-up comedy. With an outdoor concert and a community farmers market on the calendar, there's something beyond the Strip worth checking out every day.