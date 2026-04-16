Trent Reznor Says He’s ‘Working on New Nine Inch Nails Music’

Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize have a new album, collaborative album out on Friday, April 17, but that doesn't mean Trent Reznor is taking a break after the album arrives.

In a statement sent to the press this week, Reznor says that right after this album comes out and the two do their Coachella appearance as Nine Inch Noize, he'll hit the studio again to work on new Nine Inch Nails music.

Regarding the Nine Inch Noize album, Reznor says, "the result was so much fun for us we felt it was worth expanding and formalizing in some way."

He also talked about how the Coachella appearance went down, stating, "On a whim I mentioned it would be cool to play a whole set as Nine Inch Noize in the Sahara tent at Coachella. Careful what you wish for…the next thing I knew we were designing a whole new show to present in the way it deserved."

Trent Reznor Promises New Nine Inch Nails Music is Coming

From there, Reznor says that there's going to be no tour with Nine Inch Noize and that "this Saturday is it." He adds that he's "taking Sunday off and excited to be working on new Nine Inch Nails music Monday – I'll see you when I come up for air."

"We recorded this album all over the place – some of it’s live, some in studios, hotels, planes, etc.," he adds of the Nine Inch Noize album. "We had a lot of fun revisiting these songs and hope you enjoy. Listen LOUD."