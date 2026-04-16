Vegas Golden Knights Playoff Return Expected To Increase Business Revenue by More Than 50%

The Vegas Golden Knights are headed to the playoffs, and Henderson business owners say the postseason push couldn't come at a better time. Some business owners claim a VGK playoff run brings a more than 50% increase in business, and a financial analyst told KTNV Channel 13 that in past years, local businesses made nearly $10 million per VGK home playoff game.

Sticks Tavern, a hockey-focused sports bar on Water Street, is among the Henderson establishments expecting a surge. "It brings a lot of people to the business for sure," said Sticks Tavern Bar Manager and Bartender Bree Jacks.

"We get a lot of families, we get a lot of fans, a lot of the hockey teams that come from out of state," Jacks said. "Yeah, we do before the game, people have dinner, they come in, and also afterwards, drinks."

VGK watch parties are often hosted outside the America First Center in Water Street Plaza during the playoffs, drawing crowds that benefit nearby merchants.

The Golden Knights clinched their playoff spot April 11 with a 3-2 overtime win in Denver, as Jack Eichel scored 1:19 into the extra period to beat the Colorado Avalanche. The win was Vegas' fifth in six games since John Tortorella was hired to replace head coach Bruce Cassidy.

"It's great because the beginning of the season wasn't the greatest, but we were able to come back, especially with all these changes; it's actually really exciting," said local youth hockey coach Jonathan Fields.