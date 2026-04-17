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Dave Grohl Opens Up About Parting With Drummer Josh Freese

Foo Fighters mastermind Dave Grohl is opening up about the group’s decision to move forward without drummer Josh Freese. Even though the move happened back in 2025, fans are still…

Anne Erickson
Foo Fighters mastermind Dave Grohl is opening up about the group's decision to move forward without drummer Josh Freese.
Daniel Boczarski via Getty Images

Foo Fighters mastermind Dave Grohl is opening up about the group's decision to move forward without drummer Josh Freese. Even though the move happened back in 2025, fans are still curious about what happened, because it was out of left field.

In an interview with the Irish Times, Grohl says that the move had to do with "feel" and what just can down to what was the best move for the group.

Dave Grohl Says Parting With Drummer Josh Freese Was All About 'Feeling'

"A drummer's playing is based on feel," Grohl said in the chat. "That's all drumming is: feel. It's hard to define when you're playing with someone and it feels 'right,' or when you’re playing with someone who feels 'really good,' and then you’re playing with someone and it feels ... amazing.'"

He continued, "It's personality, it's your connection, your rhythm that you have together. It's just a combination, or a recipe – when you're cooking something and it says, 'salt and pepper to taste' at the end of the recipe; that's defined by you."

Switching gears to, of all things, politics, Grohl didn't pick a side but said that it bothers him how divided America is at this time in the nation's history. "It's hard not to feel political living in America, where we're deeply divided," he said. "And there's injustice, and there's so much hate and fear, and it's such a drag."

He added, "I try to love everyone, because I think that's what you're supposed to do – and I do. But there needs to be change in that direction, and it's been hard to find in the States."

Foo Fighters' new album, Your Favorite Toy, is out on April 24. The album marks their first studio set with drummer Ilan Rubin, so fans will be extra curious to listen.

Dave Grohl
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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